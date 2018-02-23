Boss confident Old Gold and Blacks will bounce back

Rick Andrews has backed his Stowmarket Town side to respond well from the disappointment of losing their first game in 2018, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks slipped to their first defeat in nine games after Joe Murphy struck an 87th-minute winner for Saffron Walden Town at Greens Meadow last weekend.

MOVING ON: George Bugg has swapped Stow for Walsham

Murphy’s late goal snapped an eight-match winning streak for Andrews’ side, who will look to kick-start another run when they host second-from-bottom Ipswich Wanderers tomorrow (3pm).

“We’ve always tried to minimise any defeat and get back picking up points, be it a draw or a win, soon after a defeat and we’ve done that so far,” the Stow boss said.

“It’s how you react and bounce back is what everyone says and for me when you get a win it’s gone, done and dusted, and you start to focus on the next game.

“It’s the same with a defeat. You can’t change it, you can work on things in training and address areas where you didn’t do as well as in previous games.

“But full credit to the players, they’ve been on a fantastic run, 24 out of 27 points. I can’t begrudge the players an off day, it’s just disappointing because we had a good run of steam behind us, but now we’ll look to get back on it as soon as possible.”

Josh Mayhew’s early penalty, which took his goal tally to 43 for the season, had put Stow in front on Saturday, before Charlie Portway’s brace sent the visitors in front at the interval.

Leon Ottley-Gooch equalised in the second half to set up a grandstand finish, which saw Murphy snatch all the points for Walden with three minutes to go.

• George Bugg, Stow’s leading goalscorer during last year’s promotion campaign, has left to join league rivals Walsham-le-Willows.

Meanwhile, Andrews is anticipating more transfer activity at Greens Meadow before the window shuts next week.