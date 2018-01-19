Blues defeated on the road after drawing level at break

BOSTIK LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

Haringey Borough 4

Bury Town 2

by John Alcock

at Coles Park Stadium

Bury Town’s hopes of securing a place in the play-offs were dented by a high-scoring defeat at Haringey Borough on Saturday.

After falling two goals behind, the Blues managed to haul themselves level before the break.

However, hosting Haringey hit back again in the second half, scoring another two goals, to which Bury had no reply.

Bury were on the back foot early on when Haringey took the lead with just five minutes on the clock.

A cross found its way to Michael Ademiluyi, who hit a sweet volley beyond Luis Tibbles.

And Bury found themselves further behind on 24 minutes when a perfect corner provided Lawrence Yiga with a simple header.

With things looking bleak, Bury rallied and were given hope when leading goalscorer Cemal Ramadan curled in a free-kick in the 43rd minute.

It got even better for Ben Chenery’s men just before the break when Darren Mills smashed in an equaliser to send the away side into the interval in buoyant mood.

The second half continued to swing one way then the other, but it was Haringey that struck the decisive blows.

There were 71 minutes on the clock when Anthony McDonald picked up the ball up out wide and then fired past Tibbles from close range to put his team back in front.

And the outcome was settled seven minutes from time when Derek Asamoah made no mistake from the penalty spot.