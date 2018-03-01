Blanket postponements in Thurlow Nunn League

The Thurlow Nunn League has confirmed that all of the scheduled matches for this weekend have been postponed.

‘The Beast from the East’ has already wreaked havoc with the local fixtures programme, having forced all of the planned midweek games on Tuesday and Wednesday to be rescheduled.

And now there is more work for the fixtures secretary to do after league officials opted to postpone all fixtures on Friday and Saturday in advance.

The Anglian Combination League has also followed suit, while it still remains to be seen how many Bostik League games go ahead.