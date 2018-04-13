Behind-the-scenes at Stadium MK

Bury Town Under-9s’ two teams had an unforgettable day out experiencing life behind-the-scenes at a Football League club recently.

The young Blues got to see what life is like for former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy Ed Upson at Sky Bet League One Club MK Dons for their Easter Monday home match with title-chasing Blackburn Rovers.

Their day started off with a tour of Stadium MK, the changing rooms, tunnel and then a pitchside tour for some photographs.

Things got even better when they went to The Dons’ training complex for a coaching session with Edu Rubio, the club’s senior professional development coach who heads up the under-18s and under-23s squads.

Rubio then answered the boys’ questions about what it takes to be a professional footballer in the Players’ Lounge back at the ground.

The youngsters were then involved in being flagbearers or forming a guard of honour for the players’ arrival or the GTR Half-Time Challenge.

Coach Jason Day described the day as ‘a fantastic experience’ and wished to thank everyone at the MK Dons for making it possible, as part of their SET Matchday Package on their Group Ticket Rewards scheme ‘Big Days’.