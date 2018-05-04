Beaten by a better team on the day, Gym ‘keeper admits

Despite the heartbreak of conceding just 11 minutes away from a penalty shootout, goalkeeper Duncan McAnally had nothing but praise for his Gym United side.

He said, shortly after the final whistle, that losing the FA Sunday Cup was not the way the side would have wanted to end a ‘great season’ but that it did not take away from the pride he felt.

The Thetford ‘keeper said: “We want to go again next year, we were huge underdogs in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and again in the final and we were that close.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and we can’t dwell on this.

“We got a real sniff of it and now we want more. I look at these boys and know they want more. We’re going to be back next year.

“It’s been a great season for Gym United. We’re disappointed to have ended it like this, on a loss, but we’re proud still.”

He said that Hardwick Social were a ‘fantastic team’ that, over the course of the entire game, ‘probably’ deserved to take victory but the manner of it, conceding an own goal having kept a clean sheet for 109 minutes, was hard to take.

“We’re gutted, we thought we were going to penalties but they are a great team,” he said. “In the end we were just slightly lacking.

“We put in a lot of hard work and determination but, unfortunately, we just couldn’t quite get there.

“But we are proud, we held them in the first and second half and took them right to extra-time.

“I thought we were immense defensively. We contained them, stayed compact and didn’t give them space but we just couldn’t get that break.

“This is a memory we will take away though, I mean we got to play in a cup final at Sheffield United’s stadium — a team from little Bury St Edmunds in a national final.”