Backlog sees Gym play on Easter Sunday

The weather scuppered many of the Suffolk FA County Cup semi-finals at the weekend with Gym United’s backlog of fixtures meaning they will now have to play their Suffolk Sunday Cup semi-final against Kitchener Taverner at AFC Sudbury on Easter Sunday (2.15pm).

Moreton Hall Youth Ferals’ Anglian Radio Kids’ Trust Suffolk Sunday Shield semi-final with Ipswich Thistle, was one of the matches that fell victim to the icy blast and is now due to try again at Long Melford FC on Sunday morning (10.30am).

It has also been confirmed Walsham-le-Willows FC will host this Sunday’s Vitavia Suffolk Veterans’ Cup semi-final between AFC Hoxne and Bury Town (2.30pm), who were 8-2 winners against Westbourne Warriors at the weekend.

But Monday night’s scheduled Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup quarter-final tie between Bury Town and Felixstowe & Walton United has again been postponed, and is without a new date yet.

• It was a depleted programme that survived in the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League with Tostock overcoming Howards, who had their goalkeeper sent off in the first half, 7-2 in the Carters Barbers Open Cup semi-final while in the Premier Logos Floodlit Cup Mellis booked their quarter-final spot with a 9-3 victory at Chedburgh.

Kings Arms beat league leaders Eriswell 5-3 in the Division Three KO Cup with Jamie Canham scoring a hat-trick.

The only game on in Division One was Liberty’s 6-5 win over Bury Bowl, after Bowl had fought back from 5-2 down.

In Division Two Horringer went back to the top after a 3-2 win over Wetherden, while in Division Three Norfolk Terriers went third with a 7-0 win over Rattlesden and in Division Four Elmswell won 4-2 against Hardwick.

• On Saturday in the St Edmundsbury Football League, only one game survived the weather with Eriswell Village overcoming visitors Bury Wanderers in a Division One basement battle.