Andrews is not ruling Stow completely out of the title race

Stowmarket Town boss Rick Andrews believes his side can still harbour hopes of a second successive promotion, following Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton United’s latest loss.

The Seasiders looked to have an unassailable lead at the top, but a shock 1-0 Boxing Day defeat to strugglers Ipswich Wanderers left them with one point from their last nine and cut their lead to 11 points from Coggeshall, who hold four games (12 possible points) in hand.

Stow, who beat Felixstowe 4-2 on December 16, are in third and 16 points behind the leaders with a game in hand, and five points from the second promotion spot, though Coggeshall hold three games in hand.

Following his side’s 4-3 last-gasp home comeback win over Walsham-le-Willows on Boxing Day, in front of a season-high crowd of 364, Andrews said: “They’ve still got a big cushion, but strangely it’s out of their hands now.

“Coggeshall have got to play Felixstowe, and we’ve got to play Coggeshall.

“Where we sit at the moment is nice, realistically no-one is expecting us to claw back that gap, but

