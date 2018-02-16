Andrews delighted by quality of free-scoring Stow’s football

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Borough 0

Stowmarket Town 6

Stowmarket Town kept the pressure on the top two after recording another heavy win which stretched their run of victories to eight.

The Old Gold and Blacks remain on course for a top-three finish in their first season back in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division for 13 years, with Saturday’s 6-0 win away at Haverhill Borough continuing their perfect start to 2018.

Saffron Walden Town are the visitors to Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm), a fixture which starts a run of three straight Saturdays at home for Rick Andrews’ men, and the Stow manager hopes it will entice more supporters to come and watch his promotion-chasing side.

“It’s the first season back in the Premier Division for the club in a while and we’re getting a name for ourselves,” said Andrews, after watching his Stow side claim a first-ever league win over Borough at the 10th time of asking.

“Rightfully so too, and it’s because of the quality of football we play at times.

“Forget the scoreline, some of the football we played was outstanding.

“There’s a good vibe around the club and in the changing room. It’s a ninth straight away win in the league and hopefully this team can keep setting our own records at the club.

“People are coming to watch and they recognise we’re a good team to come and watch play, and long may it continue.”

Stow stepped out on to the 3G pitch at the New Croft looking to claim a maiden league win over their Suffolk rivals, having drawn two and lost seven of the previous nine encounters with Borough.

The most recent result in that sequence had come back in early October at Greens Meadow, when a debut goal from Luke Read helped Andrews’ men fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

Dave Cowley and Ellis Murrell have both arrived since and Ace Howell has returned to the club too, and it was arguably that trio of players who had the greatest influence on this encounter.

Cowley played a key part in Stow’s first three goals, an own goal from an Amar Lewis cross as well as Josh Mayhew’s brace of goals which took the striker (42) to within eight goals of equalling the Thurlow Nunn League record for most goals scored in a single season.

Howell scored the fourth two minutes before half-time, and then set up the fifth for Lewis, who wrapped up the scoring 10 minutes from time with his second of the game.

And Murrell, on loan from Ipswich Town, in what was his first start of the year, had his best game to date for the Old Gold and Blacks.

Stowmarket Town: Brand, Brown (c), Clarke, Murrell, Weavers, Carver, Read (Kempson 64), Lewis, Cowley (Harrop 73), Mayhew (Garrett 64), Howell. Subs not used: Bugg, Ottley-Gooch. Referee: D Knox. Free Press man of the match: Dave Cowley.