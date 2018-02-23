Ipswich Town fan Dave Gooderham’s column: Little to smile about

It’s hard not to think about what might have been. Beating Burton at home, holding on for SEVEN more seconds against Norwich and Ipswich would be just five points off the top six — regardless of the 1-0 home defeat to Cardiff.

There would still be a gap, it would still be unlikely, but there would still be huge interest going into the last few months of the season. Instead…where do we start?

However raw, I have to reflect on the events of Sunday lunchtime at Carrow Road.

I’m not always his biggest fan, but Mick McCarthy was so close to playing a blinder.

His team selection was spot on as he matched the arch enemy formation-wise, and then more-than-matched them on the pitch with an almost faultless first-half display.

As the expected home onslaught started, Mick brought on David McGoldrick.

At the time I welcomed that change, but I didn’t realise that Norwich’s dominance would be so much that he was largely a passenger.

Luke Hyam’s introduction was understandable, while Jordan Spence’s was disappointing — but only because we wanted Bersant Celina rather than a slight on the right-back, let alone the fact he was needed to replace the stricken Dominic Iorfa.

The boos greeting Spence’s arrival were predictable, if unwelcome, while McCarthy’s reaction to Luke Chambers’ goal was just unwelcome and unnecessary — regardless of his intentions.

I guess there’s nothing more to say about that or those final few seconds.

We moved swiftly on to Cardiff, where most fans would have expected little, except a woeful home attendance. In both cases, the predictions were true.

A starting line-up which had most scratching their heads, Mick once again almost played a blinder.

So close on both occasions but ultimately falling short.

But in front of Town’s smallest home attendance since 1998, there remains precious little to smile about.