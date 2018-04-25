Bury official's Premier League Cup Final appointment

Suffolk official Emily Heaslip said it was ‘an ideal way to finish the season’ after she was appointed as an assistant referee at this season’s FA Women’s Premier League Cup Final.

The competition's showpiece between Blackburn Rovers LFC and Leicester City Women FC is taking place on Sunday at Chesterfield FC (2pm).

Heaslip, who is 24 and lives in Bury St Edmunds, is currently a Level 5 referee which means she can referee in the Women’s Premier League as well as at Step 6 (Thurlow Nunn League First Division) level.

She said that news of her appointment, which is her biggest so far, came as a shock.

“I received an email from the FA out of the blue on Thursday morning," she said. "I had just got out of the gym, where I had no signal, and then the email pinged up!

“I was shocked. I didn’t expect anything like that to come through so I’m really chuffed. I work hard and take every game as it comes so it’s a nice reward.

“I’ve been refereeing on the WPL all season so for me it’s a nice feeling to be appointed to the Women’s Premier League Cup final, and is an ideal way to finish of the season.

“I think any cup final that a match official gets appointed to is an all-round exciting occasion! I am looking forward to officiating at a new ground (ProAct Stadium - Chesterfield Fc) and also working with the other experienced members of the team.

“Cup final atmospheres are always fun to be part of, both the pre-match build up and during the game.”

The referee at the final will be Amy Fearn (Derbyshire FA) and the other assistant referee will be Lucy-anne Briggs (Lancashire FA) with Sarah Garratt (Birmingham FA) as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall's Abi Marriott has been appointed as referee for this season’s Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup Final.

The final between Brantham Athletic and Thetford Town in taking place at Diss Town FC on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7 (3pm).

Suffolk duo Ed Frazer (assistant referee) and George Laflin (fourth official) are also involved in the team of match officials.