Across the Border: Festive period make or break for City with ‘kind’ fixtures

If Norwich City have serious ambition to be competitive at the business end of this season, the Christmas period has become crucial.

While it would be naïve and wrong to assume victory in any game, Daniel Farke’s Canaries have a kind set of fixtures between now and New Year’s Day – starting tonight with the visit of a Brentford side with just one point from their last three away games.

Being realistic, I think the 10 point gap between Norwich and 6th placed Sheffield United is probably already insurmountable. But should we beat Brentford and follow that up with at least four points from trips to two of the bottom three (Birmingham and Burton), you just never know.

Because you would then expect City to beat Millwall at Carrow Road on New Year’s Day - meaning the gap could be down to as little as five or six points with Sheffield United still to visit in January.

All that said, with a poultry two wins from our last 10, it’s hard to see where three wins in four is going to come from – but as the saying goes, stranger things have happened in football.

I mean who would have seen us going nine game unbeaten run after being mauled 4-0 at The Den at the end of August?

Off the pitch, a lot of the talk at present is about whether it’s time for new leadership at Carrow Road.

While yes, I think it’s clear the club could benefit from the right investment – and I’m sure Delia would admit that herself - I also think there’s a certain element of ‘be careful what you wish for’ as money and success don’t go hand-in-hand in football.

As I’ve said previously, give me a self-sufficient club with identity over one with soulless ownership any day of the week.

I wish you all a Merry Christmas – and here’s hoping City don’t put a dampener on celebrations this year!