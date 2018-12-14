Richard Wilkins is confident his Needham Market side can do the county proud when they make the long trip to Dorset later today as Suffolk’s sole flag-bearer left in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Marketmen will take on a title-chasing Weymouth side who play at the same Step 3 level as themselves for a place in the last 32 of the competition, which culminates with a showpiece final at Wembley.

It has already surpassed their club-record run, but ahead of the first round proper tie, for which there is a £6,000 prize fund on offer for the winners, the manager believes they have a good chance to keep it going.

“It is a big game for the club and it would be great to keep flying the flag for Suffolk,” he said.

Football - Needham Vs Banbury United .Reece Dobson celebrates the equaliser with team mate adam mills..Photographer Ben Pooley. (5975099)

“If we play to our levels I think we have a great chance of going through to the next round, or at least being in the hat.

“There are not too many times you get an opportunity to go this far in the Trophy, and playing a team from the same level of football is a bonus.

“Not only is there monetary value, it is good PR and a good experience for the players and fans.”

Wilkins said they have ‘given 100 per cent’ to the preparation, planning an overnight stay, training 24 hours earlier on Wednesday and sourcing information on their opponents, to give his players the best chance of delivering at the 6,600 capacity Bob Lucas Stadium.

Cutting out a recent habit of lapsing into defensive mistakes, which cost them victory in Saturday’s 3-3 home draw with Banbury United, will be the key message to his players.

“We can play different ways but we will go out Saturday to win the game,” said Wilkins, whose side remain one place outside the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, while their opposition are second in the South Premier Division.

“Offensively we have got a lot of pace in the team and we have got to utilise that.

“We will try and play our normal game, playing through the thirds, making the right decisions, but the biggest thing for us is being solid. We have given away some cheap goals in the last few games.

“They are a good team. Losing last night (Tuesday) against Gosport Borough is not always a good thing for us.

“We have done our homework. I know from various people, such as Ian Allinson (St Albans City manager) who faced them in the last round, what they are like.

“They have a good pitch and are a very big club who are on the up again.

“It will be a very, very tough game and we have got to be more solid and cut out the individual errors. But we go there with confidence.”

Jamie Griffiths will not be travelling south after becoming a new father this week.

Meanwhile, full-back Callum Sturgess is a doubt after taking a heavy knock to his ankle during Saturday’s 3-3 home draw with Banbury.

In a thrilling spectacle for the 222 supporters inside Bloomfields, Joe Marsden gave the hosts the lead with a 25-yard rocket five minutes in. Steve Diggin replied twice, the second time on the stroke of half-time following the returning Adam Mills having put away Marsden’s pass to regain the lead.

The visitors got their noses ahead for the first time in the 53rd minute through substitute Ravin Shahsi, but Reece Dobson made it 3-3, which is how it remained, by converting Mills’ header just past the hour mark.

“We felt like it was two points dropped,” said Wilkins,

“We had chances; hitting the post twice when we should have done better, and we had three or four other golden opportunities. And when that happens you have got to be tight at the back and we gifted them goals.

“To be disappointed proves how far we have come though and we did show great character to come back.”