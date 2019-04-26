Woolpit (199-5) beat Halstead (198-4) by five wickets in their opening match in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship.

Woolpit got their 2019 campaign off to a great start in glorious Easter weekend sunshine. They were put in to field and had an unexpected start when skipper Parker had to stop bowling due to injury after just one over.

But Woolpit quickly regrouped to limit Halstead’s runs. After this point, the run rate began to increase, but so too did the fall of wickets – with the first wicket going for 12 runs.

There were hints of a fightback with a third wicket stand of 73 but accurate bowling and fielding from the home team limited Halstead’s run rate as they amassed 198 runs for a loss of four wickets in their 50-allotted overs.

Barry Collins one wicket at a cost of 23 runs was the side’s best bowling figure of the day, with a wicket each for Jackson, Chris Wells and Andy Northcote.

Northcote’s unbeaten 102 runs off 144 balls at second bat then did significant damage, with Will Parker’s 22 the next best knock as they reached their total in the 48th over.

They are away to Ipswich (12.30pm) this Saturday, who lost by 111-runs to divisional newcomer Haverhill in their first match.

l Meanwhile in Division Three, Copdock & Old Ipswichian II (145-4) beat Woolpit II (143-7) by six wickets. Asked to bat first, Tom Sidhu hit 47, with further knocks of 35 by George Tilbrook and James Holmes’ 25 as they amassed 143 in their 45 overs.

In reply, the home team needed just 32 overs to catch the total, despite a wicket each for Sidhu, Holmes and Kian Flannagan. They host Bury St Edmunds II on Saturday (12.30pm).