First victory is now very much needed

We go again. After a lacklustre start to life under Paul Hurst, he and his new team now need a win to shake off the critics and a somewhat negative first five weeks of the season.

We all know the results and you don’t need me to sit here and tell you ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day’ once more, yet it’s now time for the players to do the talking on the pitch and build some kind of momentum going into a busy September and beyond.

Town travel to the KCOM Stadium on Saturday without a win against Hull City in 11 years, so where better to get our first three points of the season, right?

It’s no secret Nigel Adkins’ men have also struggled to start the engine on their campaign and sit just one point above The Tractor Boys, albeit with a win under their belt.

This, for me, is the Blues’ best chance of a win thus far. The Hull camp will be similar to ours, with negativity, nerves and, as the home side, an expectancy to win – which may suit us just fine.

After Mr Hurst’s extremely bold team selection for the derby, I really couldn’t tell you which faces will appear this weekend.

With a decent performance between the posts in the derby, I expect Dean Gerken to retain his spot ahead of Bart and wouldn’t be surprised to see Janoi Donacien and even Danny Rowe in the 18, after continuing to impress whilst playing for the Under-23s.

I’ll keep positive, stay supportive and carry on believing that this is still better than the rubbish served up under Mick McCarthy, but we must now focus on winning some football matches, more than anything.

We can all see the football has improved and the new philosophy that is being implemented, but the perfect way for it all to click into place will be after our first three points of the season.