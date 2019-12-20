Bury St Edmunds’ new men’s basketball teams are set to clash this weekend for the first ever time in a league encounter.

The Bury Bulldogs’ men’s team are set to host County Upper men’s team at the Skyliner Centre on Saturday afternoon (3pm) in the National Basketball League’s (NBL) Division Three.

Bury Bulldogs will be playing their first match since November 16 after a long break in their fixture list and are on a two-match losing streak they will be keen to put an end to.

Jemima Kent. Off the back of the Aspire National Tournament both Grace Spooner and Jemima Kent were invited to play for the Aspire AllSelect team to play in the Humphlong International Tournament this past weekend. Unfortunately to unforeseen circumstances Grace was unable to attend, but Jemima made the long trek back to the Manchester National Performance Center. The teams playing in this tournament included the England U15 National team, England U14 National team, Scotland U15 National team and Scotland U14 National Team as well as the Aspire All Select team. Picture: Basketball England (24604986)

County Upper are also on a two-match losing streak having suffered their only two league defeats of the season in consecutive outings.

They won their first three games to leave them in the fight at the top of the table, but recent losses have seen them drop to a midtable fourth.

Meanwhile, County Upper youth sides were also in action in the NBL youth leagues at the weekend.

The U16 Girls claimed a 65-49 win over visiting Bristol Academy Flyers in the Conference Central.

The home team were up against it as they played host to the top-of-the-table side, but dismantled them both offensively and defensively as they pulled out a well deserved win.

Starting the game fast, County Upper took a quick eight point lead after the first quarter. Bristol steadied the ship in the second by cutting the lead to seven points.

The third quarter saw the away team able to cut one more point off the home team’s lead but a solid 17-7 performance in the second half by the home team helped finish off the visitors. County Upper were led in scoring by Jemima Kent and Kayleigh Brown with 18 points each, both supported by Grace Spooner with 15 points.

In the U18 Women’s Central Conference, the CU side pulled off a 60-51 win away to GCA Haringey Angels.

They were led in scoring by Kent, and supported by Lizzy Sanders and Spooner with 14 points and 11 points.

The U18s lie seventh after two wins and one defeat.

County Upper U14 Boys were also victorious at the weekend, beating Southend Scorpions 70-61 on the road on Saturday in the East Conference.

Taiki Causton had his last match with the team due to an imminent move to Spain.

Head coach Elliott Defreitas said: “We wish him and younger brother Akio, who also a member of the Wolves, the very best for the future.”

But it was defeat for the U16 Boys, as they fell to an 86-69 loss away to Harlow Hawks on Sunday in the Conference East.

Logan Frost finished with 15 points for Wolves, while Lewis French kept his position as top scorer with 36.

The U14 Girls were beaten 57-15 away to Harris Federation Knights Croydon on Saturday in the Central Conference. County Upper were led in scoring by Anna Cartwright with eight points, and Flo Kent with four points.

Read more Other Sport