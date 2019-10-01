Suffolk will host Kent in a showcase 50-over fixture next season, writes Nick Garnham.

The match will take place at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC on Friday, July 17 with Kent expected to field a near full-strength side as they prepare for the Royal London Cup starting the following day.

It will be the first time that Suffolk have entertained a first-class county since 2005 when they played Glamorgan in the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy.

Jack Beaumont pictured bowling for Suffolk versus Norfolk at Copdock & OI CC in 2018. Beaumont, who plays for Copdock, will be hoping to be selected to face first-class county Kent on his home ground next season. Picture: Nick Garnham (18181237)

That was the last time that Minor Counties competed in what, at the time, was considered domestic cricket’s equivalent of the FA Cup.

The match will be part of the restructuring of next season’s programme for the Minor Counties, who will compete in the rebranded National Cricket Counties Association.

Suffolk County Cricket Association Secretary Toby Pound said: “2020 promises to be an exciting season for Suffolk cricket with the county competing in Division One of the new National Counties Eastern Division.

“The icing on the cake will be a 50-over showcase match against Kent as a prelude to the Royal London Cup – the first time for 15 years that Suffolk have staged a match against a first-class county.

“We are confident that this will attract very good support from the Suffolk cricket community.”

Nick Meakin, chairman of Copdock & OI CC, said: “We are honoured to be asked to host the showcase 50-over match in which Suffolk will play Kent next season.

“We are delighted to be given this vote of confidence in the quality of our facilities.”

Kent, whose head coach is former Essex batsman Matt Walker, finished fourth in Division One of this season’s Specsavers County Championship, after winning promotion to the top flight the previous season.

They finished seventh out of nine teams in the South Group in the Royal London Cup and fifth in the South Group in the T20 Vitality Blast.

Kent were pipped to fourth place by one point by Essex, who went on to win the competition.

England T20 and one-day international Sam Billings is the Kent captain while batsman Joe Denly has represented England across all three formats and was a member of the side that faced Australia in this summer’s Ashes series.