First away win for Stow

Norwich v Stowmarket - Stowmarket dirving a lineout maul Picture Sally Lilley (4592647)

Stowmarket recorded their first away win at London 3 North East level against Norwich, 39-24.

Stowmarket started well by driving back the Norwich pack at both lineout and scrum. It was no surprise when Matt Edison picked up and ploughed over to score his first try for the club, which was then converted.

Norwich came back into the game, keeping play in their forwards and scored an excellent converted try underneath the posts.

By contrast, Stowmarket were getting some success by moving the ball wide and following a 60-metre run by winger Dotun Ogunkeyede, Nic Kegge was on hand to finish off.

Dan Garrard then chased down a chip from scrum-half Joe Fifield to score an unconverted try.

Norwich’s forwards began to dominate and Stowmarket conceded two quick tries just before half-time to leave the scoreline locked at 17-17.

Stowmarket’s defence improved and held firm against Norwich’s attack.

Norwich v Stowmarket - Matt Edison catching lineout ball Picture Sally Lilley (4592649)

But as Norwich began to tire the visitors capitalised, scoring three superb tries through Ogunkeyede and Leif Bjornson (two), all which started deep from inside their own half.

A penalty kicked by Casha Nijhawan made the game safe. However, there was still time for Norwich to score a converted try with the last action of the game.

Saturday sees Stow, now fourth after three games, return to Chiltern Fields to face unbeaten Woodford (3pm).

Elsewhere, Thetford (33-19 against Ely) and Thurston (38-13) both lost their home matches.