Well, if you had told me at the start of the season that by November Ipswich Town would be bottom of the league, five points adrift of safety with a former Canary being brought in to save them, I would’ve laughed in disbelief.

A season which promised such hope, optimism and enthusiasm has drastically vanished and we now find ourselves having to start again, similar to October 2012, when Mick McCarthy was recruited to save the day.

I can’t help feel sad that it didn’t work out for Paul Hurst and it seemed everything that could’ve gone wrong for him, inevitably did.

However, his lottery team selections, questionable tactics and lack of any personality – both in interviews and on the touchline – meant he had to go.

And after reading and watching the players’ interviews since his departure, it’s clear the dressing room just wasn’t on his side.

So, on to a new-er era! Paul Lambert joins the Tractor Boys with the task to keep this club in the Championship and my, what a job he has on his hands.

There’s no doubt the former Dortmund man has some wonders to produce if he is to sustain Championship football next season and I truly believe if he does keep this club afloat, it’s better than the miracles McCarthy worked six years ago.

Hurst got his recruitment wrong. Despite one or two, the majority of new faces brought in simply do not look good enough at this level.

That said, I do believe we have some capable players, an abundance of young talent and some quality on the treatment table, with Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop training this week.

He worked his magic at Colchester and he worked his magic at Norwich (unfortunately), so let’s hope Lambert can work his magic again – this time at East Anglia’s most successful football club!