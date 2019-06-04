This year’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour Grand Depart in Suffolk will take place between Beccles and Stowmarket, marking the first time that both market towns will host Britain’s leading women’s pro-cycling race.

Ninety-six of the world’s best female riders will line up in Beccles on Monday, June 10 to tackle a 157.6-kilometre (98-mile) route that will go through Framlingham, Eye, Walsham-le-Willows, Honington, Bury St Edmunds and Little Welnetham before finishing in Stowmarket.

Fans will be able to watch the action unfold at the finish on Ipswich Street, Stowmarket for free (as is access to the entire course) and will benefit from seeing a field comprising Olympic, world and national champions pass through the line twice during the stage.

Suffolk has previously hosted the opening stage in 2015 (Bury St Edmunds to Aldeburgh) and 2018 (Framlingham to Southwold), as well as co-hosting the 2016 race start (Southwold to Norwich) with neighbouring Norfolk.

Zoom in to the map to see details of the route, and find out where the riders will be closest to your front door:

The race will begin at 10.30am at New Market, Beccles and is due to arrive in Stowmarket (for the first passage of the finish line) between 2.10pm and 3pm, depending on the speed of the race.

The riders, if they go at the approximated average speed of 38kph, are expected to arrive at Badingham Road in Framlingham at 11.40am at the 35km marker.

They are due to reach the Eye road sign at 12.20pm before reaching the Walsham-le-Willows sign at 12.50pm.

The first of three sprint stages will be at RAF Honington, at the 98.1km mark, which they are due to reach at 1.19pm, with the second sprint stage shortly afterwards at the 111.3km point in Fornham St Martin (1.40pm estimated arrival time).

The riders will arrive at Northgate Street and on to Angel Hill at about 1.50pm before reaching Little Welnetham for 2pm.

The group will ride on to Stowmarket for the final sprint stage, past the finish line on Ipswich Street, for 2.34pm with the winner due across the finish shortly before 3pm.

Condensed stage one timetable for OVO Women's Tour 2019 (11724450)

