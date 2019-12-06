Finborough School won all gold medals on offer at the recent ISA National Rugby tournament.

The International Schools Association contest, which pits affiliated schools across the country against each other, was held at Bedford Athletic Rugby Club on November 22.

There were three different age groups in the boys competition – under-10s, under-11s and under-16s – and Finborough won all of their games.

Finborough Schools U10, U11 and U16 teams all won at the ISA National Rugby tournament 2019 (23153115)

All three teams played some very tough matches to be crowned national champions.

A school spokesman said: “This was a tremendous achievement for all of the players who were greeted back at the school by a very large and extremely proud crowd.”

