Needham Market’s CEO has said the decision to cut wages by half was forced by estimated costs of £45,000 in the seven-week period between football’s coronavirus suspension and the end of the season on May 2.

Graham Emmerson explained that it costs more to run a non-league club than many realise and, with no income coming in, player contracts and wages quickly racked up a hefty bill.

As such, the BetVictor Southern Premier Central club had no choice but to slash costs, while also keeping an eye on the constantly changing situation to see if and when they could make use of government promises to subsidise 80 per cent of wages.

Bloomfields is one of many local grounds currently deserted but still costing clubs as the financial constraints of the league suspension start to hit

Needham are not alone in having to make tough financial decisions, with Stowmarket Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove voicing concern over the number of clubs that could fold under pressure to pay bills.

And, with it now being announced by the FA the season has been cut short at Steps 3-6, clubs are facing up to the next five weeks being a massive financial drain.

Emmerson said: “(The decision to cut wages by half) will definitely help us to get through this financially.

“We are quite prudent as a club and we have looked at the budget and assessed what we can do.

“It’s a constant process of reassessing throughout the season anyway, if you went on an FA Cup run etc but the current situation is quite exceptional.

“It really is unprecedented (what’s going on) and, with the March payroll due, we were forced to make a decision.

“We estimated that our loss of income, from when they suspended the league to the end of the season as it was meant to be, was £44,000 to £45,000, which is a lot of money.”

“So obviously we had to make decisions to protect the club,” he added.

“We have no obligation to pay (our staff) anything of course as most are self-employed, but we are trying to do the best we can for as many as we can.

“But, without hesitation, we will look at what we can do to help if anyone needs it; we have a big footprint in the community.”

Musgrove – assistant boss at runaway Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Stow – echoed those concerns as he said: “There’s going to be a lot of clubs and players that are going to have problems, particularly with contracts.

“FA contracts are legally binding, which means clubs are obliged to pay players regardless of if the team are playing. That will be a big drain on the resources of a lot of places with no money coming in.

“We have to just wait for the advice from the FA on this. At the moment, we’re not getting enough information and they need to be clearer about the next steps.

“The wheels also need to already be in motion for those next steps, they can’t just land it on us with no warning, we need to know where we stand.”

Meanwhile, Bury Town’s Russell Ward suggested the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side are in a stronger financial position than a good number of other clubs, though they will still be facing a big shortfall in income.

He said: “We are not panicking, let’s put it that way. There are a lot more out there who are in a much worse situation than Bury Town Football Club.

“We have got finances. There is never a huge pot left at the end of the season but we have got money (to get us through).

“The only thing that might be affected, but I do not know yet, is we were due to go before a committee for our floodlights and stand grant.

“Whether we are still able to get that now or not – to be able to do that work over the summer – I do not know now. We might have to defer the grant to when it is available.

“It is difficult (to calculate the loss of earnings) as it is a bit like trying to do a cashflow forecast.

“I saw Needham’s and we are not far short of that, so probably about £40k.

“Even though we are now shut down we still have expenses going out, such as electricity and water, okay, they are reduced now but we are still having to work on the pitch to be ready for whatever is announced.

“I have left it open ended with our players (on wages), through the manager we said they have two options: have some money now or wait and see if we can claim back the 80 per cent.

“As far as I know, we have heard nothing back.”

