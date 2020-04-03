Following the early end of the rugby season in England as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rugby Football Union has announced the final league positions.

Explaining how they have calculated each team's finishing position, a short statement from the governing body said: "It was agreed that final standings for the Greene King IPA Championship and men’s and women’s community game would be calculated on a best playing record formula maintaining promotion and relegation for those leagues."

Consequently, Bury St Edmunds have ended up sixth in the National League 2 South with a return of 97.50 points – their best ever performance at that level.

Ben Leng for Bury Rugby as they beat Old Redcliffians 66-22 at home Feb 2020. Picture: Shawn Pearce (32923705)

Taunton have been promoted as champions from that division while Tonbridge Juddian go up as runners-up.

Elsewhere in London 1 North, Sudbury stay seventh with 76.82 points, while a division lower in London 2 North East, Diss have leapfrogged Stowmarket (6th, 63.40 points) to finish in fifth with 65.48 points.

In London 3 Eastern Counties, Ely Tigers were comfortably in third behind the promoted duo of West Norfolk and Cantabrigian with 62.54 points.

Ely Tigers' Jake Alsop holds up Thetford. Picture: Steve Wells (32923739)

Thurston (37.50 points) and Thetford (24.17 points) will also be in that division again next season having finished eighth and 10th respectively.

In the Greene King IPA Eastern Counties One Shield, Newmarket have slipped to third and miss out on promotion with 34.17 points, with Sudbury Talbots (36.67) jumping above them into second.

Sudbury can also not be promoted due to the fact that their first team play within the London League set-up.

RUGBY: Newmarket v Colchester Harry Robbins makes it 15-0 to Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley. (32923774)

There has currently been no final Eastern Counties Greene King 2 West table published, although leaders Mildenhall & Red Lodge have posted on their Facebook page that they have been declared champions. Haverhill had been second when the season was halted.

Read more Rugby