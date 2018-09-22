Ferals lose out on penalties as Gym march into the next round

AFC Thurston (4299252)

Despite a late goal from Cameron Nicholls earning them a 1-1 draw, Moreton Hall Ferals bowed out of the Premier Logos Bury and District Sunday League Suffolk FA Sunday Cup with a 4-2 loss on penalties to Felixstowe Harpers.

Meanwhile, Gym United travelled to Barrow and came away with a resounding 8-0 victory, scorers Andrew Wood (5), Nathan Clarke (2) and Martin McConnell.

In the Suffolk FA Sunday Trophy, AFC Elmswell were awarded the tie after Fruit and Veg FC did not raise a side.

Eye Saints won an action-packed game 6-5 away to Elmsett United.

Rattlesden defeated Melford AFC 4-0 in their first win of the season, while Stowmarket United beat Athletico Once 4-2, which was also their first win since joining the Bury League.

This saw all four Bury based sides through to the next round.

The next few ties were all between Bury sides. Black Boy lost 3-0 to Thurston with goals from Tom Gardiner, Brett Hamblin and Bonnah Hitchings.

Great Barton defeated Bury Wanderers 4-2, and Abbott’s beat Chedburgh comprehensively 5-0.

Kings Arms also won 5-0 away to Rougham, scorers James Halgarth, Elliot Chaplin, Harrison Atkins and Kaion Rankin-Ebanks.

Elsewhere, Eastbury and Hardwick drew 2-2, with Eastbury progressing on penalties 3-1.

In league action, Division One Howards went joint top after a 6-1 win away to Whelnetham. Scorers for Howards were Mitchell Bryant (3), Ross Whiting, Kaine Fryer and Charlie Cook.

Also top are Tostock after a 2-0 win over new neighbours Horringer at Gainsborough.

In Division Two Wetherden are top with a 3-1 win over Pakenham through Oliver Ambrose, Luke Britton and Harry King.

In Division Three Elmswell Youth have gone up to second with a 6-0 win over Norfolk Terriers.

And in Division Four Breda remain top with a 3-2 victory over Bardwell Sports. Scorers for Breda were Hayden Grainger, Peter Shepperson and Cezar Viorel.

In the Carters Barbers Division Two KO Cup, Danepak came away with a 7-3 victory at Coldham Hall to keep them top of the group.

Danepak’s scorers were Lewis Bishop (3), James Dean (2), Elliot Gibson and Ryan Skipp.

Moreton Hall Youth, meanwhile, go second, leapfrogging Beck Row with a 6-5 win.