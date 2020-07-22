The Mildenhall Fen Tigers have withdrawn from 'any formal National League/Cup speedway' in 2020.

It was confirmed yesterday that the impact of Covid-19 had resulted in professional league speedway in the United Kingdom being abandoned this year.

No such decision has yet been reached regarding the National League, but the Fen Tigers have come to the conclusion it is not viable for them to take part should any competitive action get the green light.

Mildenhall Fen Tigers

A statement from the West Row-based club read: "It is with considerable disappointment that we wish to inform our supporters that Mildenhall Speedway will be unable to compete in any formal National League/Cup speedway this year.

"The ongoing Covid situation has impacted heavily on our ability to run speedway successfully at Mildenhall Stadium with it being an unviable proposition at the present time, due to the limitations on crowds combined with increased costs and responsibilities that would accrue on top of our normal regular outgoings.

"We are not closed to the possibility of a challenge/individual meeting or training days once we get into October, but only if the government advice makes it practicable for us to do so, and we cannot provide any firm commitment at this time.

"We know this will come as a disappointment to our supporters, but we feel sure you will understand the position the club is in and we would like to thank you for your patience and continued support during these most difficult of times. We would also like to go on record thanking our loyal and supportive sponsors Manchetts Rescue and Recovery for their continued support during this period.

"The club are now already looking ahead to next year, we may have missed a year but the Fen Tigers are looking to roar again in 2021, and as always we will keep you informed of developments through our usual social media outlets and website."

