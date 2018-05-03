Fen Tigers keen to get started following series of cancellations

Danny Ayres insists the Mildenhall Fen Tigers lack of track time has made them even hungrier to succeed in their first National Trophy encounter, against the Isle Of Wight Warriors tonight (7pm), writes Graham Clark.

Having had their entire April fixture list wiped out by the wet weather, the West Row-based outfit will finally get their season under way when travelling to Smallbrook to take on a Warriors side that have already raced four times in all competitions.

Despite enduring a difficult start, the Fen Tigers number five is confident they can respond in the best possible way by getting the defence of their trophy title off to a winning start.

“It’s time to get the ball rolling as we should all have a few meetings under our belts but we keep getting rained off so it will be nice to get all together against the Isle Of Wight,” said Ayres.

“I wouldn’t say it has taken any of the positive spirit away, if anything it has made them hungrier. They are all on our group chats on our phones, buzzing and itching to get on their bikes.

“Personally I don’t think the Isle Of Wight will have an advantage over us. It is one of my favourite tracks to go to and I don’t think there is anyone who can live with me round there.

“Our boys are strong enough and we should breeze through that meeting and get the win.”

After tackling the Warriors the Fen Tigers will head to Devon tomorrow to take on the Plymouth Devils (7.15pm) in the trophy before welcoming the Kent Kings to Mildenhall Stadium on Sunday (3pm) in the same competition-meetings which Ayres feels should yield more success.

“If we can take the positives from the Isle Of Wight meeting then we should be able to deal with Plymouth as well,” added Ayres.

“Plymouth’s track is similar in size to Mildenhall, so we should have no issues there at all.

“We’ve got Kent at home as well and I’ve got no worries at all against any of these clubs.

“We should bring home three wins to start the season brightly as long as we keep calm and do what we have to do.”

Following a busy spell of three meetings inside four days, the Fen Tigers will turn their attentions to the first leg of the National League Knock Out Cup against the Birmingham Brummies on Wednesday (7.30pm) in a clash which Ayres feels will be a more sterner test.

“On paper they look strong and they have been performing well,” said Ayres.

“It will be a test but one that if the big boys lead from the front, which I will do, then we can take it to them and hopefully bring home the win. I don’t fear any team this year.”

On Tuesday night both Josh Bailey and Drew Kemp found themselves out of luck in the British Under-21 final at Berwick with the pair scoring six and five respectively.