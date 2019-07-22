David Sheepshanks once announced, and famously achieved, a five-year plan to take Ipswich Town to the Premier League.

But Alan Lee, whose 100-game spell at the Portman Road club came after they had ended up back where they started, is not interested in making bold predictions about where he wants to see the first team playing five years from now.

He believes his five-year plan can put them on the path to becoming one of the biggest non-league teams in East Anglia, but that will only be a consequence of carefully laid foundations.

Alan Lee is set to implement a five-year plan to move Bury Town FC forwards Picture: Neil Dady (Bury Town FC) (13958942)

Some of the seeds have already been sewn since he got involved at Ram Meadow last season as head of player development, while others were explained in a presentation to members at the recent AGM. They include:

Bringing the club under one umbrella to create a more defined pathway of progression through teams.

A 16-18 football BTEC course to be launched in 2020/21.

An innovative close relationship with Culford School.

New girls and women’s teams.

More volunteers working on their specialisms to take the burden off others.

Closer partnerships with local businesses for sustainable increase in revenue.

Working with West Suffolk Council to identify the best future facilities for the club.

Essentially, it is a bottom up plan to achieve Lee’s ultimate goal of making a club people in the surrounding area and those in it are hugely proud of. The blueprint he has drawn up, with help from former Ipswich and Bury player Simon Milton, is entitled ‘Bury Town: Inspiring a community through football’.

Lee, who has been appointed as director of club development to run alongside his other unpaid volunteer role as head of player development, said: “I know as an ex-pro who has played 500 games that we are not a professional club.

“We have put together a way that I think will grow this club and make it successful.

“We don’t have a guardian angel; someone who is ready to put in a load of money in so we can do everything quickly and that would always be nice, but ultimately we want to build something that is more sustainable.

Denny Bros Stadium, Bury Town FC sponsorship deal (13978095)

“What I would describe it as is we want to make Bury Town an inspiration to the community.

“We want to make it a centre of sporting excellence and I think if we do everything right, from the ground upwards, I think we can get to where we want to be, which is to give the best experience to boys and girls; educationally and football-wise so they are proud of representing the local town. I think the off-shoot of that is we will have more local people watching games.

“We are hoping to engage more local businesses that can give us a bit of extra sponsorship. And I think if we do it the right way we will ultimately improve performances and I think a club the size of Bury can play in a higher division and can make it sustainable. But you cannot put the cart in front of the horse.

“It is really important that we get the structure right and the youth set-up running right and we are making huge strides towards that this year.”

A link-up between the club and Culford School, where the former Republic of Ireland international striker launched a new football academy last summer, is a key part of the plan, as he explained.

“Since September there has been loads of hard work and the school have been unbelievably supportive because it has meant that all of a sudden Bury have a bit of a home,” he said. “When we did our trials in the summer we were able to use the Culford grounds.

“Our girls team train up there and we have gained a couple of home pitches to play different age group football on.

“I am not aware of any other school that has a close partnership like this with a local club.

“Culford boys and girls can play for the Bury teams and Bury get my time. And it has worked extremely well with our more advanced kids going up to train once or twice a week with Bury Town teams throughout the season.”

Alan Lee is leading Culford School's first football academy programme, and has now established a link up with Bury Town

The former striker, who has also played more than 50 games at Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town, added: “For me doing something that is inspirational for the community is our goal.

“I think that getting promoted and staying in a higher division will be as a result of us doing things right across the club. That will be from engaging our current sponsors who we are really grateful for and finding new sponsors. Creating a better environment for education as we start our BTEC qualification next year.”

Lee is not keen on calling the latter an academy in the same way as Needham Market and AFC Sudbury have, but should put in place a missing part of the current jigsaw in helping the club reach its potential for the size of its catchment area.

We want to coach and train independent good decision-making kids that recognise that when you go out on that pitch you take responsibility for what you do - Alan Lee

One club philosophy

Bringing the age group teams together is a key cornerstone in the growth plan.

“Since this year we have introduced goalkeeper coaching, which we didn’t have before and from September all the boys’ teams are going to be training at the same time as other teams at the same location,” said Alan Lee.

“So rather than being out here and here at that time and that time we are going to be more of a club now because the council have been extremely helpful and we have got slots on a new training pitch.

“It means you can then play each other or do say centre-forwards coaching.

“It allows everyone to get to know each other and it is actually a really important step.”

No style to be enforced

He may have his own preferred football philosophy and favoured formation, but a Bury Town way of playing is not something Alan Lee is looking to implement.

Rather, he wants to develop players who choose how they play to get the best out of them.

“We want to coach and train independent good decision-making kids that recognise that when you go out on that pitch you take responsibility for what you do,” he said. “And playing with the right attitude is far more important than saying we are going to have a structure of playing.

“That is the way we want to develop our kids. We want to make it very simple for them and to have pride in what they are doing and take responsibility. And I think that is a good life lesson for them.”

He added: “The type of people you are working with and the type of people you are is far more important than what formation you are going to play.”

Sustainable growth is key

While lower-league Stowmarket Town have been able to reportedly use their financial clout to draw in players from higher levels again this summer, that is not the way Lee wants to go at Bury.

“If someone said right, here’s £50,000; let’s go and get promoted this year it would be totally missing the point,” he said.

“I would rather someone put £5,000 in a year and a lot of that went to buying new facilities or equipment for the kids to train. That would be a far healthier way to do it and I think that would be achievable.”

* Anyone interested in helping at Bury should email alan@burytownfc.co.uk

