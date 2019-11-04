Stowmarket Town will host FC Stansted - who knocked out Mildenhall Town on Saturday - in the third round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase, following today's draw at Wembley.

Having received byes ahead of the second round proper stage following their club-record equalling run to the

fourth round last season, the Old Gold & Blacks needed a late winner from Matt Blake to seal their progress past Hertfordshire hosts Colney Heath on Saturday.

It saw Rick Andrews' side overcome a good test of character, having been reduced to 10 men when Dave Cowley was sent off in the 56th minute.

Stansted FC, Stansted Mountfitchet. Stansted FC (blue) v Mildenhall FC (gold and black).FA Vase second round. Match Action.Ryan Ramsey en route to shoot the winning (and only) goal of the game..Pic: Vikki Lince. (20765385)

The third round proper tie is scheduled to take place at Greens Meadow on Saturday, November 30 (3pm).

Stansted, known as The Airportmen currently occupy a bottom half position (15th) in the Essex Football League Senior Division, while Stow have a 13-point lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, having played three games more than nearest rivals Wroxham.

Stowmarket Town are the only side remaining in this season's competition covered by Iliffe Media East's five papers: the Bury Free Press, Diss Express, Haverhill Echo, Newmarket Journal and Suffolk Free Press.

