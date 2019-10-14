Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town have both been handed away ties in the second round proper of the Buildbase FA Vase.

Rick Andrews' Stowmarket, who have had byes in the competition up until this point, have been handed a tough-looking trip to Colney Heath.

The Hertfordshire-based outfit have won all seven of their Spartan South Midlands Football League Premier Division games this term, as well as having knocked Stow's fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division sides Haverhill Rovers and Long Melford out of the FA Cup.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Hadleigh United..Pictured: Stowmarket Manager Rick Andrews....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (19279788)

Mildenhall, meanwhile, will travel to Essex Senior Football League Senior Division side Stansted.

The Blues have made a slow start to the new season, picking up just seven points from the first 30 on offer.

Ricky Cornish's Mildenhall set up this tie thanks to Saturday's 4-1 victory at the expense of Crawley Green.

*Ties to be played on Saturday, November 2.