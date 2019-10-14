Needham Market may have been handed yet another away cup tie, but the BetVictor Southern Premier Central side will face lower-league opposition in the first round qualifying of this season's FA Trophy.

There are 88 clubs joining the competition at this stage following the preliminary rounds, meaning a total of 72 ties.

Step 3 Needham will travel to BetVictor Isthmian League North side Cambridge City on Saturday, October 26 in their first match in the competition; having received a bye in the first two rounds.

Needham have been drawn away from home an incredible 18 consecutive times in all cup competitions.

Last year they progressed to the First Round Proper, but were forced to withdraw with the game rescheduled for a Tuesday night away in Weymouth due to bad weather. They will look to replicate this run and go further.

Soham Town Rangers will also be away, having drawn higher-league St Ives Town in the next round.

The Isthmian League North side sensationally ended a 14-year losing streak at home to divisional rivals Bury Town in the preliminary round at the weekend to have their name in the hat for today's draw.

It has handed Soham an away trip to a team in poor league form; St Ives are flirting with the relegation places in Needham's league having won just three of their 11 fixtures so far.

AFC Sudbury will be at home to Harrow Borough on October 26, in another tough first round qualifying tie.

The Isthmian North team will host the Step 3 side that ply their trade in the BetVictor Southern Premier South, after progressing through the Preliminary Round at the weekend.

They beat VCD Athletic by a comfortable 4-1 win despite being away to be eligible for a place in the next round.

