Needham Market’s summer signing Joe Marsden does not think the Evo-Stik League South Premier Central team are making the most of their talents.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who arrived ahead of the new season from rivals Leiston, spoke to the Free Press after a mixed weekend of results in cup competitions.

They return to league action at home to Stratford Town tomorrow (3pm) in a mid-table league clash. Manager Richard Wilkins will hand the reins to assistant Nathan Munson in a rare absence he estimates happens once a decade.

The Marketmen made club history on Saturday, with a 1-0 away victory over lower-league Herne Bay seeing them into the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy for the first time ever.

They have set up an away clash with league rivals Royston Town on November 24, an incredible seventh away draw in all cup competitions this season.

But, despite this joy, they were then booted out of the Suffolk Premier Cup away at Lowestoft Town 4-3 on penalties in just the second round, having drawn 1-1 in normal time.

“It was disappointing,” Marsden said. “We felt we should have won the game, it should never have had to go to penalties. We took the lead very early on and were in control for most of the match.

“But we didn’t create enough clear chances to push on – we should have killed the game – and they got back into it with about 30 seconds remaining.

“Their goal came from a corner that should have been a goal kick, but that’s the risk you leave yourself open to at one-nil. Once it went to penalties, it just became about luck.

“It was a missed opportunity to make the next round and, as former winners, it is very disappointing to have gone out so early because we saw it as winnable.

“But we have to learn from it and turn all our cup focus on the FA Trophy now.

“It’s mad to realise the club has never got this far before though, but it’s massive to do it, and nice to know we are the team to go furthest so far.

“It was a potential banana skin and we put in a professional performance and got the result.

“But there’s still work to do, I feel we have more to show than we are actually showing.”

Marsden found the net against Lowestoft as he ‘enjoys his football’ – he sits joint third in the top scorers list with his seven league goals (not including his cup goals).

“I feel welcome, relaxed and I’m really enjoying myself here,” he added. “And that’s half the battle of a team game.

“The morale and team spirit is good and the talent is here, and results in the last few weeks have been on the up too, I’m optimistic.”

Wilkins echoed his midfielder’s feelings, with joy in the FA Trophy but despair at the Premier Cup exit.

“It’s wonderful to have set up a next round game away to Royston in the Trophy,” he said. “But I can’t shake off the memory of Tuesday’s loss right now.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating with the way it went, we wanted to do well and fancied a run in it. We need to start killing games off, we’re leaving the door open.”

Meanwhile, in the Suffolk Women’s and Girls Football League, Needham Market Women reached the semi-finals of the Women’s KO Cup with a 5-1 home win over Leiston St Margarets on Sunday.

They will be away to Alresford Colne Rangers on February 10 as they attempt to reach a cup final in their first season together. The side are not in action this weekend.

And Needham Market Reserves will tonight contest a place in the next round of the Suffolk Senior Cup, away at Ipswich Wanderers (7.45pm), before hosting Harleston Town on Wednesday in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North (7.45pm).

They lost 3-1 on Saturday at home to Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.