Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins has said his squad will not be bringing their buckets and spades for the weekend’s derby trip to the Suffolk coast in the Emirates FA Cup.

That is because tomorrow’s visit to Lowestoft Town (3pm) for the second round qualifying of the FA Cup will all be business for the BetVictor Southern Premier Central side, as they prioritise a win over their divisional rivals in the competition.

The Marketmen will go into it on the back of a ‘comfortable’ 3-0 win at home to an Ipswich Town Development XI in the Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday night.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: Manager Richard Wilkins...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (16881867)

But their league journey has been more disjointed so far, with the Step 3 team losing 3-2 at home to Barwell on Saturday for their third loss from seven. Dan Morphew was also sent off to leave him unavailable for this Saturday’s match.

Wilkins said: “I think we’re actually playing better than at this point last year, despite the fact we are probably a little lower in the league standings; I am really pleased with our performances, it’s just the results that haven’t really gone our way.

“I think we’ve been very unfortunate in several of our games so far and Saturday was one of them.

“It was one of those games where things just didn’t fall for us, but I certainly didn’t feel we deserved to lose, I think a draw would have been the fair result.

“That bodes well, and we followed that up with a comfortable victory, but Lowestoft are a decent team so we will have to be careful and cautious.

“We are massively prioritising this game – there’s £6,750 riding on the win, but they are a good side with a lot of experienced players and it will be a tough match.

“It’s a big one, it’s a derby game and that brings with it it’s own expectations and pressures, but I think we can handle them.”

* Click for Match report and reaction to Tuesday night's Suffolk Premier Cup first round win over Ipswich Town Academy XI