Bury Town will aim to end their poor Emirates FA Cup form of late when they host either Desborough Town or Histon in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 24.

The Blues, who played in the first round proper back in 1969 and again 2009, have failed to advance beyond the preliminary round in two of the last three seasons.

However, today's draw has handed them home advantage in their bid to reach the first qualifying round.

Ben Chenery, Bury Town manager

Mildenhall Town come into the competition earlier than Bury in the extra preliminary round on August 10 when they travel to Biggleswade.

If Ricky Cornish's men are able to come through that tie then will then play host to Step 4 side Yaxley next time out.

Like Mildenhall, Stowmarket Town will also be on their travels in the extra preliminary round when they head to Clapton, who finished 11th in the Essex Senior League last term.

Rick Andrews, Stowmarket Town manager

Should the Old Gold & Blacks move into the preliminary round, they will be on the road again in the next round, this time at higher-league Cheshunt.

Meanwhile, Walsham-le-Willows will take on Peterborough Northern Star at home in the extra preliminary round, with a trip to either Newmarket Town or Arlesey Town awaiting the winner.

Walsham have never previously advanced beyond the preliminary round of the world's oldest cup competition.

As for Thetford Town, they have not reached the first qualifying round since 1991/92 – something that will change if they beat Rothwell Corinthians at home and then either Great Yarmouth Town or Wellingborough Whitworth away.

Saturday, August 10

Extra preliminary round

Biggleswade v Mildenhall Town

Clapton v Stowmarket Town

Walsham-le-Willows v Peterborough Northern Star

Thetford Town v Rothwell Corinthians

Saturday, August 24

Preliminary round

Bury Town v Desborough or Histon

Cheshunt v Clapton Town or Stowmarket Town

Biggleswade or Mildenhall Town v Yaxley

Newmarket Town or Arlesey Town v Walsham-le-Willows or Peterborough Northern Star

Great Yarmouth or Wellingborough Whitworth v Thetford Town or Rothwell Corinthians