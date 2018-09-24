FA CUP DRAW: Away ties for Needham Market and AFC Sudbury in Third Round Qualifying

ROAD TO WEMBLEY: Non-league sides can dream of making the FA Cup final, held at Wembley Stadium in May

Needham Market FC and AFC Sudbury have been handed away draws in the Third Round Qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup – provided they win their second round qualifying replay matches this week.

Evo-Stik League South Premier Central side Needham Market will host Met Police at Bloomfields on Tuesday night (7.45pm) in their home replay, having drawn 2-2 on Saturday.

REPLAY TARGET: Needham Market will have to replay Met Police on Tuesday for a place in the next round of the FA Cup (Photo: Ben Pooley)

If they come through the tie successfully, they will next take on Tiverton Town, a team that play in the Evo-Stik League South Premier South – on Saturday, October 6.

Meanwhile AFC Sudbury are due to face a higher-league side in Haringey Borough, if they can overcome Bognor Regis Town in their Tuesday evening replay (7.45pm) at the King's Marsh Stadium.

Both opponents compete in the Bostik League Premier Division, a step above AFC's Bostik League North Division.

ONE GAME AWAY: AFC Sudbury will be hoping they can play themselves into the next round, in their Bognor Regis Town replay tomorrow (Photo: Mark Bullimore Photography)

But success on Tuesday will likely fill them with confidence for the third round tie, which they will also play away from home on October 6.

AFC Sudbury and Needham Market are the only remaining local sides in the cup, with Haverhill Rovers falling to a heavy 6-0 home loss to Leatherhead to exit the competition in the second round qualifying.

Winners of the third round qualifying will receive £15,000, with £9,000 at stake for the winners of the second round qualifying.