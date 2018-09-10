AFC Sudbury and Needham Market will both be away from home in the second round qualifying of the Emirates FA Cup.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Paul Hayes celebrates his goal.

Sudbury, who beat Royston Town 3-2 on Saturday thanks to Paul Hayes' tie-clinching strike, will travel to another higher-league side in the form of Bognor Regis Town.

Bognor have made a positive start to the 2018/19 season, with three wins and three draws placing them third in the Bostik League Premier Division standings.

Needham Market, meanwhile, will be reacquainted with Met Police.

Needham boss Richard Wilkins

Prior to the Marketmen's sideways switch to the Southern League during the summer, the two teams were divisional rivals in the Bostik top flight.

Last term Needham were beaten 3-2 on the road, while the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfields.

As for Thurlow Nunn League Premier duo Long Melford and Haverhill Rovers, the winner of Wednesday night's replay at Stoneylands will be at home to Leatherhead.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup.

The Bostik Premier Tanners have made a slow start to the campaign, winning just one of their six league matches.

The ties, which are to be played on September 22, are worth £9,000 to the winning teams.

FA Cup draw

Bognor Regis Town v AFC Sudbury

Haverhill Rovers or Long Melford v Leatherhead

Met Police v Needham Market