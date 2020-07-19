Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has added experienced goalkeeper Danny Crump to his squad.

Crump, who featured in Mildenhall's 4-1 win at Swaffham Town in March, is best known for his long association with Felixstowe & Walton United.

He was the Seasiders' number one during their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division promotion-winning campaign of 2017/18, and also featured 15 times between the posts in the Isthmian League North Division last term.

Crump will replace Jake Hayhoe at Recreation Way, with the latter having informed Cornish that he will be going travelling later in the year.

"I am delighted to have signed Crumpy," said Cornish. "He is another winner with plenty of experience and a big presence.

"I'd also like to thank Jake for his services to Mildenhall. He's been great and has developed very well over the last 18 months."

