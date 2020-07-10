Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish has received a further boost after the experienced duo of Matt Green and Rob Ruddy agreed to remain with the club for the 2020/21 season.

In recent days the Recreation Way-based side have announced a number of last term's squad are staying put, including main marksman James Hall and attacking midfielder Tommy Robinson.

And now Green and Ruddy have followed suit, having both returned to the club midway through last term from higher-league Histon.

Matt Green, Mildenhall Town (38193097)

Midfielder Green turned out for Cornish's men on 21 occasions, while centre-back Ruddy made four fewer appearances.

Both players were a part of the Mildenhall team that won the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title in 2016/17, and they repeated that success two seasons later at Histon.

Cornish said: "They helped to change our season when they signed. Both of them have a winning mentality and still have the ambition to win things.

Rob Ruddy, Mildenhall Town (38193100)

"That sort of thing rubs off on others. I am delighted they have agreed to stay."

