Needham Market Academy director Robert Peace admits the Reserve side’s winning form is a surprise, even to him.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side beat Wisbech St Mary 6-3 at home on Saturday to record their seventh win from their last nine outings, while also securing their status as a Step 6 side with two potential relegation places this season.

Callum Page scored his second hat-trick in the last three games (with seven goals from the last three), with a goal each for Ethan Abrahams and Connor Mclaughlin. The sixth score was an own goal for Wisbech Town.

Peace said the side’s improved form coincided with the arrival of new manager Kevin Horlock, a former Northern Ireland international, Manchester City and Ipswich Town professional, and former Hadleigh United manager Shane Wardley.

“It’s a combination of things,” he said. “But bringing in Kevin and Shane has had a very positive impact with their experience.

Cornard United v Needham Market Reserves - Needhams Callum Page.Pic - Richard Marsham. (8812716)

“I think the mindset has also focused more on winning, rather than just playing good football. Shane has been on the pitch in a centre-half role as well, helping guide them in game management on the field.

“The 3G pitch has helped too, as we can play the way we want to with short, sharp attacking football. And, of course, it is also such a young team, we will always be better in the second half of the season as the team adapts to senior football.

“The aim is to become a mid-table team while sticking to our principles of a young squad – but the guidance Kevin and Shane bring has been massive.

“They are so well respected by the squad, and Kevin has played international football of course.

“If I’m completely honest though, did I think the duo would be this successful this quickly? Not really, it’s surprised even me.

“It’s phenomenal, and credit to the players as well.”

Needham Reserves now have two matches remaining this season, including Friday night’s away trip to the side a place above but equal on points in Haverhill Borough (7.45pm).

But Peace said, while it would be ‘great’ to finish the season well and take at least four points from the six on offer, the pressure was off.

“We want to do ourselves justice and end the season on a high,” he said. “It would be great to finish above Borough too, but there’s no stress in these last two.

“So it is about enjoying the last two games now, while still targeting four points.

“With it unconfirmed if relegation will happen, we felt it was crucial to not finish in a bottom two position as an Academy, it could seriously impact on our recruitment among other things.

“Step 6 is a good level of football and we’re delighted to have done enough to stay up. We will only look to push on from here.”