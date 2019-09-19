Experienced Step 4 title winner Sam Nunn is being parachuted back into Bury Town to help plug a defensive injury list, we can reveal.

The 30-year-old is returning back on loan to where it all began for him around a decade ago alongside then Blues captain Tom Bullard, after the latter’s summer move to Stowmarket Town has seen him restricted to the substitutes’ bench.

The deal went through yesterday as a one-month loan to get the former Needham Market promotion winner some much-needed game time, as well as helping boost Bury’s current limited options at the back.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Charlton..Pictured: Sam Nunn. (16943114)

The Blues’ most experienced centre-backs, Taylor Hastings (abdomen) and Ollie Fen (ankle), are both sidelined for at least the next few weeks with the former’s injury not currently healing as the club would have hoped.

Manager Ben Chenery is delighted to have got Nunn’s services in the meantime though.

“He was here when I first came in as assistant manager to Wilks (who then took him to Needham) and is a cracking guy,” he said.

“He is a senior player who has been at Bury and Needham and knows this level of football.

“He is a really good centre-half to bring in and he will bring qualities to this football club.”

Nunn, who also includes Lowestoft Town among his former clubs, signed a two-year deal with Step 5 Stowmarket in June 2018.

Assistant manager Paul Musgrove said: “It is nice to be able to build relationships with a team above us and it is good to be able to give Nunny some playing time, which he needs.”

Nunn has been limited to two substitute appearances for lower-league Stow so far this term as Bullard and Joe Jefford have continued their partnership from Step 3 Leiston last season to great effect. The side, currently sitting top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table by four points following Saturday's 7-0 home win against Woodbridge Town, have only let in three times across their nine league matches.