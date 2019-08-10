Ipswich Town trialist Quevin Castro is mulling over his options after the former Thetford Town and Sporting Lisbon Academy midfielder revealed there has been interest from Premier League clubs.

The Thetford-based player, who turns 18 this month, has been on a four-week trial at the Sky Bet League One club and been offered another eight weeks while he had been told they look to get a professional one-year contract signed off by owner Marcus Evans.

But the brother of last season’s Thetford goal-machine Valter Rocha and current Brecklander Telmo Rocha has to now decide whether to extend his trial with the Blues and hope they deliver on a promise to him, or take up the offer of a trial with top Premier League clubs.

East Harling, Norfolk, UK, 06 October 2018..Football action from East Harling v Thetford - Matthew Allin (EH) and Quevin Castro (T)..Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography. (4635718)

“I do not know if I am going to take the eight weeks or not yet because there has been interest from bigger clubs,” he told the Free Press.

He was hoping to have a chat with Ipswich coaches before this weekend, having played in their under-23s match at Maldon & Tiptree on Wednesday as well as games at AFC Sudbury, Lowestoft Town and behind-closed-doors friendlies with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

“I have been waiting for these past two weeks with them telling me they are going to give me an offer,” he added. “Leicester City and West Ham have offered me trials and I have turned them away.

Quevin Castro was asked to pose for pictures with Ipswich fans after his first tiral appearance, at AFC Sudbury. Here he is with avid Town fan Derek Firman Picture: Russell Claydon (14277647)

“I would love to stay at this club.”

