While life is starting to resemble some form of normality for certain people as Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease, for County Upper alumni looking to make an impression on court in the USA, things are less clear.

Gaining a scholarship and playing basketball on the other side of the Atlantic is the stuff of dreams for many youngsters.

And for the likes of Jordan Boyd, Jonathan Bourne, Bradley Day and Cameron Poolton – all having risen through the ranks at County Upper – they should be looking forward to grasping that opportunity over the coming months.

BASKETBALL - County Upper U19s Boys' v Moulton College..Pictured: Jordan Boyd....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (37629831)

However, there is currently a lot of uncertainty as to when basketball will get under way in the States, with some suggestions that seasons may be split into two phases.

There is also the added confusion of each state being separately governed and having its own rules and protocols, making it difficult to organise cross-state matches.

Darren Johnson, head coach of the County Upper-based West Suffolk Wolves, said of the situation: “It is a shame to see our former players have all of that uncertainty.

“They have put in so much effort to get to where they are and it would be a real shame if this ended up being an interrupted year for them.

“The first year is always the toughest but it is a great experience as well – it would be disappointing if Cameron missed out on that.

“College life, that student athlete lifestyle, that is what they want and the others that are due to be going back for another year, that is when it becomes easier and you feel more at home.

“Other things might be getting back to normal, but with college basketball there are more questions than answers. I really feel for the boys because they have put so much in.”

