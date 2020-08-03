Bury Town manager Ben Chenery has spoken of his pride after seeing Connor Hall help Harrogate Town earn promotion to the Football League yesterday afternoon.

The 27-year-old, who had a couple of playing spells at Ram Meadow and was also a student at West Suffolk College, got his name on the scoresheet at Wembley as the Yorkshire side recorded a 3-1 victory over Notts County in the National League play-off final.

Chenery said: "Connor is a great lad with a great family behind him.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Haringey Borough..Pictured: Connor Hall. (39777750)

"He played centre-half, central midfield and left-back for us and was seamless in every one of those positions.

"He always had a sensible head on his shoulders and I felt really proud seeing him play so well and also score – the elation on his face was fantastic.

"Connor is a great example of where hard work can get you. He has worked so hard, got his head down and deserves to be flourishing."

After the victory, Harrogate confirmed Hall had been voted their Players' Player of the Season.

