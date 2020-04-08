In these unprecedented and uncertain times of the coronavirus, former Bury Town team-mates Trevor Collins and James Tatham are hoping to lift spirits with their new podcast.

The first episode of ‘Trev and Tats’ aired on Saturday, with the duo taking a light-hearted look back at some of the hot-headed players they have played alongside down the years.

They also discussed hairstyles, with the Reed brothers – Sam and Lee – copping for a bit of good-natured stick, while unfortunately for Stowmarket Town defender Tom Bullard, he cropped up in both topics of conversation.

FOOTBALL - Walsham le Willows v Bury Town in the quarter finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup...Pictured: Walsham manager Trevor Collins....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ....... (33210677)

Collins, who is currently manager of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Walsham-le-Willows, and Tatham – himself an ex-Walsham player – are looking to bring out one episode a week and are hoping to be able to welcome some guests along to join them.

FOOTBALL - FA Vase Walsham v Cornard Utd. (33210689)

You can listen to the first episode of ‘Trev and Tats’ by clicking here.

