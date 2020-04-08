Former Bury Town duo Trevor Collins and James Tatham launch new podcast
In these unprecedented and uncertain times of the coronavirus, former Bury Town team-mates Trevor Collins and James Tatham are hoping to lift spirits with their new podcast.
The first episode of ‘Trev and Tats’ aired on Saturday, with the duo taking a light-hearted look back at some of the hot-headed players they have played alongside down the years.
They also discussed hairstyles, with the Reed brothers – Sam and Lee – copping for a bit of good-natured stick, while unfortunately for Stowmarket Town defender Tom Bullard, he cropped up in both topics of conversation.
Collins, who is currently manager of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Walsham-le-Willows, and Tatham – himself an ex-Walsham player – are looking to bring out one episode a week and are hoping to be able to welcome some guests along to join them.
You can listen to the first episode of ‘Trev and Tats’ by clicking here.
