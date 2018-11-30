It was 1957 when Ipswich Town last played in the third tier of English football – and it’s hard to see anything but this famous club returning there next season.

I wasn’t fortunate enough to experience Sir Alf Ramsey’s champions of England, or Sir Bobby Robson’s European and FA Cup conquers. George Burley’s play-off winning side and fifth in the Premier League is as good as it’s got for me. Quite frankly since then, things have been utterly mundane.

So, who is to blame? And what do we have to do now to get ourselves out of this gigantic mess? Not just this season, but for the future as well.

There’s no doubt Paul Hurst has had a detrimental effect on where we sit now. His tenure as Town boss was an absolute farce and the money he ‘spent’ (wasted) is the prime reason we’re bottom of the pile.

It boils down to the simple fact our players are not good enough for this level.

Kayden Jackson is ridiculously out of his depth in the Championship; Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala offer nothing and how Jordan Spence is even a professional footballer is beyond me.

Now, no offence to Freddie Sears, and certainly he’s one of a very small bunch who have been playing well. But if you’re relying on a man who has scored seven goals in the last three seasons to win you games, you’re in trouble.

I’ve said it before and I’m sure I’ll say it again, but for this club to move forward Marcus Evans has to leave.

His 10 years at Portman Road have been awful, (bar one good season under McCarthy) and with no footballing background or knowledge whatsoever, this club simply can’t progress with him at the helm.

If he has any ambition to keep this club in the Championship then he must invest heavily in January, to ensure we can at least compete. And if we do go down, do it with a fight.