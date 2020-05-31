After 10 years playing under the banner of Bury St Edmunds’ County Upper School, The County Upper Wolves Basketball Club have announced they are changing their name to the West Suffolk Wolves with immediate effect.

Head coach Darren Johnson explained: “I want people to know we have a wider base than Bury.

“We are already reaching out and serving the basketball needs of communities across the western side of Suffolk and this new name is more reflective of that.”

Bury St Edmunds.County Upper Basketball Academy hire ex-professional head coach: Coach Navarro: ANGEL NAVARRO HERNÁNDEZ.Has coached in the Champions League equivalent of basketball in Spain..Coach Darren Johnson and Angel Navarro Picture Mark Westley. (35249866)

Back in 2010 Johnson started the club as an addition to the County Upper U19 Basketball Academy, which will be staying under the school banner name.

Everything had started with the U19 Basketball Academy entering a team into the Men’s National League under the team name County Upper Suffolk Lions.

In doing so County Upper became Suffolk’s first men’s National League team and one of the first basketball academies in England to enter the Men’s National League.

“I was always looking to expand the playing opportunities of our academy players,” said coach Johnson.

“At a time before the EABL was set up this seemed like the most logical progression to challenge our players and help them reach their potential.”

After two seasons playing men’s senior National League, Johnson changed his focus with the club and began to develop youth basketball within the Bury St Edmunds area.

The County Upper club began to build boys and girls teams from U14 through to U16 and playing under the banners of County Upper Bulldogs and County Upper Suffolk Coyotes before finally becoming the County Upper Wolves for the 2015/16 season.

Having started with one National League team back in 2010, Johnson has built a National League club which has eight National League teams which cater for boys and girls’ sides at U12, U14 and U16 as well as U18 Women and Senior Men.

The club also runs a Friday night basketball club at County Upper School for boys and girls in school years 4,5,6 and 7.

Johnson explained the change in name comes in as the club begins to look at putting the building blocks in place to start running community basketball projects throughout the west of Suffolk.

