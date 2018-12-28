After two impressive performances and four points gained from their last two, Ipswich Town found themselves on the wrong end of a Boxing Day drubbing, courtesy of Steve McLaren’s QPR.

The Tractor-Boys started off reasonably well at Loftus Road and had their own chances to go in front, but Jon Nolan’s awful square pass, followed by some poor goalkeeping by Dean Gerken saw Rangers take the lead. And in all honesty once that hit the back of the net, it never really looked like Paul Lambert’s men were going to get anything.

The second half was better, but QPR got the inevitable killer third goal, meaning Town have to pick themselves up again going into crucial games with Middlesbrough and the massive one with Millwall on New Year’s Day.

Both Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert’s reigns have included far too many individual mistakes and if Town are going to have any hope of surviving and remaining in this division for the 18th consecutive season, they must not only employ some desperately-needed quality, but also stop these horrific silly errors.

We give the ball away far too easily and our inability to defend from set pieces is never going to win games.

Not to mention the most surprising issue we currently have. The goalkeeper. Dean and Bart have chopped and changed and neither have looked settled at all, in either spell. Which ponds the question, does Lambert need to look into the market for a new goalkeeper? Or, is Bartosz going to be re-introduced and finally perform to the level he has showed for the past three seasons? Either way, something has to change.

I’d snap your hand off for a point at the Riverside and three points simply have to be delivered as a New Year’s Day gift at Portman Road. Here’s to more to be cheerful about in 2019.