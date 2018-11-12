New Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has described Jack Lankester as ‘a huge talent’ as he revealed he is someone who is very much part of his plans as he fights to stave off relegation this season.

The former Bury St Edmunds King Edward VI School pupil, who grew up in Fornham, signed his first professional contact under former manager Paul Hurst in August and was given his Football League bow in his last home game in charge; a 2-0 defeat to QPR last month.

The 18-year-old striker, who had a successful work experience loan spell with home-town club Bury Town towards the end of last season, then also came off the bench under caretaker manager Bryan Klug in the 3-0 loss at Millwall seven days later.

Jack Lankester during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers. Picture: Ipswich Town FC (5019537)

Quizzed on the player at his weekly Thursday press conference, following Lankester’s eye-catching display for the Under-23s in the week, Lambert said:

“Good player, very good.

“He’s a huge talent with a terrific left foot. He’s not a baby but you have to give them time as well.

“He might make impacts here and there. He might start the odd game or so or might come off the bench. But it’s a big, big ask to throw somebody in, but a big, big talent Jack is.”

Following his new manager’s endorsement, Lankester, well known down at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club where he used to play and his family are still members, received another boost after being named as a standby reserve for the England Under-19s for their trio of fixtures in a week.

If he were to be drafted in, with the England youngsters facing Moldova on Wednesday, Iceland on Saturday before playing Turkey on Tuesday, he would be in line for his first international cap at any age group.

Lankester has said playing for Bury Town last season was an important part in progressing him to be able to break through into the first-team this season.

“I had a run of games where I scored quite a few goals for the U18s and then the U23s. That gave me a lot of confidence coming into this season,” he said, in an interview with the club’s matchday programme.

“My loan spell was great too. I needed the physicality to step up to the men’s game and going to play for my home club, Bury Town, made it even more appealing.

“I used to go and watch Bury when I was younger and one of my best mates play for them so I’m always looking out for their results and interested to see how they got on.

“The physical side of things was an eye opener but that what I really benefited from. You can be as good a player as anyone but you always need to be able to hold your own.”

Lankester, who would consider going out on loan if he felt it was ‘right at the time’, also revealed living in an annex of captain Luke Chambers’ house had helped him settle in with the first-team set-up.

“Chambo’s wife and family are really good to us all and we often sit round the table together and have a meal,” he said.