It was a case of learning from the very best in Brookes School’s latest cricket lesson – after former England cricketers Alastair Cook CBE and Geoff Miller OBE made a surprise appearance.

The pair were given a rousing reception at the school in Risby, just outside Bury St Edmunds last Thursday.

STAR GUESTS: Alastair Cook and Geoff Miller with head of school Carole Beedham (5008996)

In case anyone was not sure of exactly who their guests were, two of Brookes School’s club cricketers, James and Stella Godden, presented their classmates with a detailed biography of Cook – who has just retired from England after playing 160 Test matches and scoring more than 12,000 runs – and Miller – who played 34 Test matches and was England selector from 2008 to 2013.

MASTERCLASS: Former England captain Alastair Cook with Brookes Cambridge pupils after giving a cricket lesson (5008998)

The pair went on to answer a variety of questions from the pupils which gave a deeper insight into sport at the highest level, as well as adding some humour to the occasion. They were then treated to a cricket masterclass and got the opportunity to bowl at Essex title-winner Cook.

PE teacher Graham Ellis thanked both for their visit and told them how they had been inspirational to the whole school community.