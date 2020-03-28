Gym United – the Premier Logos Bury & District Sunday Football League's dominant force during the last decade – has folded with immediate effect.

With the 2019/20 season having been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement on the club's Facebook page confirmed that it was the end of the road for the team.

"Gym Utd Football Club is folding with immediate effect. This would have been done at the end of the season but the ongoing COVID-19 has ended the season and the club a little early," it read.

Football: Suffolk Sunday Cup Final..Gym United Vs Tostock Pirates .. Gym celebrate there win..Photographer Ben Pooley. (32560377)

The club was on the brink of folding in 2010 until Matt Morton took charge, and since then a wide-ranging amount of success has followed.

Gym won a total of 25 trophies – including nine league titles in a row – and also reached the final of the National FA Sunday Cup in 2018, becoming the first side from Suffolk to do so in the process.

However, this campaign has presented a number of different challenges, which in turn has prompted the decision to disband.

The statement continued: "This 10th season has had its challenges, the players have got older, naturally slower, injuries last longer and many regular players now have family and work commitments making it harder to even field eleven players.

"The league title was about to be prized from our tight nine year grip by either Ferals or Brandon, both of whom could be battling it out for the title for years to come, such is their quality.

"This was always going to be our final season, of course we’d hoped we would complete the perfect 10 league season but that wasn’t going to be.

"This is not the way we wanted this unbelievable journey to end but health is more important than football.

Gym United celebrate winning through to the final - Mayfair v Gym United in a FA Sunday Cup Semi Final match at Automated Technology Group Stadium on Sunday 11th March 2018 (c) Garry Griffiths | ThreeFiveThree Photography. (32560404)

"We had two cup semi finals and a Suffolk Cup final to look forward to but no one could predict the current pandemic and cancelling those fixtures is the correct decision.

"Good luck to all teams competing in all divisions of the Bury and District league, we are lucky to have a strong league set up in a time when Sunday league football is dying so keep it going and a big thank you to every team we’ve ever played against, we enjoyed every minute and every challenge thrown our way on the pitch."

