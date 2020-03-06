Ampton racecourse is set to host the next round of the East Anglia Pointing calendar on Saturday, with the Suffolk Hunt meeting.

A heartening entry of 104 horses across the seven races shows a substantial increase of more than 125 per cent from last year’s entry.

Local interest is expected to be very high with the nearest stables, Andrew and Ruth Pennock’s at Timworth, within eye sight of the course, while racing takes place on the Ampton Hall estate, owned by the Turner family.

A tightly packed field lead by Bawnmore and Gina Andrews, who eventually finished 2nd, in the Restricted race at Horseheath Feb 29, 2020. Picture: Graham Bishop Photography (30677160)

The Pennocks have a phenomenal winning record at Ampton having saddled 10 winners over three seasons.

They have five entered this year with Chosen Rose in the Ladies Open looking to redeem herself after pulling up in her last two races.

Laser Beam has two wins to his name this season and will have strong support in the Men’s Open.

Lough Derg Sunrise and Urban Waltz have yet to lose their maiden tags and at least one will look to improve on that situation in the Open Maiden.

Somme Boy is a real favourite of Ruth Pennock and he will look to win the concluding Hunt race.

Meanwhile trainer Ed Turner will once more team up with brother Ben, the named owner, and ideally they will saddle their first winner of the season, appropriately on their own course.

They have entries in five of the seven races with Haut Bages (Intermediate race and Hunt race entries) and Quietly (Open Maiden and Hunt) while two horses are entered in the Ladies Open in Kriss William and Sa Kaldoun. Franks A Million will also represent them in the Men’s Open.

Meanwhile Newmarket trainers James and Jenny Owen will also have multiple entries across the card as they look to continue their good form.

There are two pony races to start proceedings at 12noon, followed by the first Point to Point race at 1pm.

* There were blustery conditions at Horseheath last Saturday, but the racing once again was top-class with an encouraging 53 runners for the six races.

There were no winners, however, for the local trainers and, in fact, representatives on the day were liberally spread throughout the card with the official going as ‘soft’.

Four jumps were omitted in each race due to ground conditions.

Despite the wind and, at times, wet conditions, there was a fantastic atmosphere and several loud cheers rang out in the winners’ enclosure, followed by group and family celebrations at the presentations.

