Elmswell and Needham Market youth player Alfie Pinyoun has signed for Norwich City academy, as he follows in the footsteps of brother Tom in securing a place with a professional youth sqaud.

Parents Gary and Jo Pinyoun said they are ‘bursting with pride’ to see both 12-year-old Alfie and 15-year-old Tom achieving a step ‘many can only dream of’.

Alfie, who represented Needham Market Under-13 Eastern Junior Alliance Blue last season, was part of the Premier League club’s Regional Development Programme in conjunction with the Bloomfields club.

Alfie (12) and Tom (15) Pinyoun - brothers both at football academies, with Norwich City for Alfie and Colchester United for Tom. Picture: Contributed (11808456)

Tom, meanwhile, has been with the Colchester United academy for ‘about a year’, after being spotted while playing for AFC Sudbury academy; he progressed through the Ipswich Town elite scheme. But younger sibling Alfie’s development has been more under the radar, until now.

“He had a trial with Norwich,” dad Gary, who coached them both as a former youth coach at Elmswell, said.

“He did so well and it led to the academy place. We are just so proud of them both. For them both to be in academies is very special, we never really envisioned it happening.

“We’re not pushy parents at all, it’s come from them, they love playing football and we’re just enjoying watching them, there’s no pressure – they’ve already achieved something many can only dream of.

“I’m really pleased for Alfie too, he’s really wanted it – watching Tom play sides like Chelsea, Man City and PSV Eindhoven has really pushed him on. He also wanted the chance to play against these sides; he got the chance while on trial at Norwich which is great.”

He added that the boys’ school, Thurston Community College, had been ‘fantastic’.

Robert Peace, Needham Market Academy director said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Alfie, we are delighted he has got this opportunity with Norwich City FC.

“It is a credit to the hard work and high level of performances he has shown this season and we wish him all the success in the future.”